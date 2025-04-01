Taking part in beach clean-ups
THE EDITOR: What are reasons to participate in a beach clean-up? Here is how I see it:
* Protecting marine life
* Preserving ecosystems
* Boosting local economies
* Enhancing personal well-being
* Providing educational opportunities
* Preventing pollution
* Providing social engagement
* Setting an example
* Impacting human health
* Leaving legacy for the future.
When we join forces, we clean our shores and weave a stronger, more conscious society poised to face environmental challenges with resolve and unity.
Let us leave a legacy of cleaner oceans and beaches for generations to come.
I thank the cleaners for making a difference.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
