Taking part in beach clean-ups

THE EDITOR: What are reasons to participate in a beach clean-up? Here is how I see it:

* Protecting marine life

* Preserving ecosystems

* Boosting local economies

* Enhancing personal well-being

>

* Providing educational opportunities

* Preventing pollution

* Providing social engagement

* Setting an example

* Impacting human health

* Leaving legacy for the future.

When we join forces, we clean our shores and weave a stronger, more conscious society poised to face environmental challenges with resolve and unity.

Let us leave a legacy of cleaner oceans and beaches for generations to come.

I thank the cleaners for making a difference.

>

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town