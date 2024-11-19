Cruise season sets sail with MS Nautica

An MS Nautica passenger takes a selfie with traditional Carnival characters during the launch of the Cruise Ship Complex, Dock Road on November 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TOURISM Trinidad Ltd launched the 2024-2025 cruise season on November 15 at the Port of Spain Cruise Ship Complex.

The milestone event marked the inaugural visit of the MS Nautica to Destination Trinidad.

A media release on November 18 said Cliff Hamilton, chairman of Tourism Trinidad Ltd, welcomed representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, the Port Authority of TT, the Port of Spain City Corporation and various industry partners.

Hamilton said, "The arrival of the MS Nautica today is a testament to the hard work and strategic vision of Tourism Trinidad in the international market, as well as our ongoing efforts to position Trinidad as a premier destination in the Caribbean."

The 2024-2025 cruise season will feature 20 calls from 11 cruise lines, including six inaugural visits. Prominent lines such as Seabourn/Carnival Corporation, Oceania Cruises, Seven Seas Cruises, Princess Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd will call on Trinidad this season. Royal Caribbean’s EPIC is set to make five consecutive visits during Carnival and Princess Cruises will make four calls.

Tourism Trinidad's CEO Cornell Buckradee said the cruise sector is a promising avenue for economic growth and positive community impact.

"Every cruise call is a gateway to economic growth, job creation and invaluable exposure for our local tour operators, artisans, taxi drivers and small businesses.

These visitors are more than tourists; they become ambassadors for Destination Trinidad, sharing their positive experiences with global networks."

Buckradee said Tourism Trinidad focuses on delivering exceptional visitor experiences.

"From the moment passengers arrive, our goal is to ensure their stay is seamless, enjoyable, and memorable. Through our cultural offerings, captivating attractions and unmatched hospitality, we turn first-time visitors into lifelong advocates for our destination."

The launch ended with an exclusive executive tour of the MS Nautica.

During the tour, the Traditional Crest Exchange ceremony, a maritime tradition symbolising goodwill and partnership, took place, with the shipmaster of the MS Nautica and local officials exchanging commemorative crests.