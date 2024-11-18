Moruga, Pleasantville in SSFL Coca Cola south girls intercol final

- File photo

Moruga edged St Joseph's Convent San Fernando 1-0 on Sunday to book their spot in the Secondary Schools Football League Coca Cola Girls Intercol final.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field, a solitary item from Ariel Edwards separated the teams.

At the same venue, Pleasantville Secondary advanced to the final with a 3-0 win by default over Palo Seco Secondary.

The semifinal matches in the East Zone were all abandoned owing to the rain.

The matches will be played today instead, at the same venues. Five Rivers Secondary will meet Bishop Anstey High East at Bishop's ground at 3.30 pm, while San Juan North Secondary face St Augustine Secondary at San Juan North ground at the same time.

The North Zone semifinal between St Joseph's Convent and Bishop Anstey at St Mary's ground, St Clair, was rescheduled to Tuesday because of the rain. Bad weather also resulted in no play between Diego Martin Central and Tranquillity Secondary at St Joseph's Convent ground, Port of Spain.