Lotto agents: Shut-down 'not an option' amid NLCB dispute

Citizens line up at an NLCB booth on the corner of Farfan and Woodford Street, Arima in June 2020. - FILE PHOTO/Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT of the Electronic Lotto Agents Association of TT (ELATT) Allen Campbelle says a shut-down of lotto machines is not an option, despite the ongoing dispute between lotto agents and the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).

NLCB has notified agents it intends to enforce policies aimed at ensuring they remit their money to NLCB, as it noted agents owe more than $6 million in outstanding payments.

The policies include the discontinuation of night bag deposit slips as evidence that weekly earnings were deposited before a deadline of 2 pm every Monday, mandating agents to deposit earnings when they near their respective daily sales limit or face suppression (machine being blocked from conducting sales), considering the non-payment of weekly earnings as larceny and taking consequent legal action, and leaving agents liable to a bond of at least $25,000 to reinstate machines if they are suppressed because of non-payment or late payments of weekly earnings.

In a media release on November 12, titled “Lotteries Board: Agents must abide by the rules,” the NLCB explained, “Lottery Agents collect bets on behalf of the NLCB and have one week within which to remit these funds… Any Agent that fails to remit funds within this period is subject to have their Lottery machine suspended pending certification of payment in full to the NLCB.”

The NLCB said it has more than 1,200 agents and while it continues to enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship with the vast majority, a small percentage do not remit funds to it within the time specified in their contracts.

NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis said, "It is important to recognise that these funds that are collected by our agents are being collected on behalf of the NLCB and the monies are in fact the property of the NLCB. Failure by any agent to remit any such funds to the NLCB on time and in full, with the intent to permanently deprive the NLCB of these funds, is, in effect, tantamount to unjust enrichment."

NLCB also revealed it has turned to the courts as it tries to recover the outstanding funds but explained this only occurred after failed discussions.

“As a last resort in its ongoing efforts to recover more than $6 million in outstanding payments, the NLCB has issued in the past month, pre-action protocol letters to delinquent agents following the failure of numerous discussions.”

Campbelle on November 13 told Newsday he has asked for a meeting with the NLCB as the situation has been blown out of proportion.

He said, during a cellphone interview, he received a letter from NLCB on November 5 dated October 4 detailing the policies.

“Immediately on November 6 we dispatched a letter requesting an immediate and urgent meeting because they intend to implement the policies on December 1. Had they replied, this whole thing would not have blown out of proportion. It’s virtually out of control.”

Campbelle said shutting lotto booths was not a solution to the problem as he believes there are other ways to treat with the situation.

“We have written a letter to NLCB requesting a meeting and we are still looking forward to that meeting with NLCB to air our concern.

“We hope common sense will prevail but, if we see a certain time (has elapsed) and they haven’t responded, there are other options we intend to take which doesn’t include the shutting down of any lotto booth or asking any agent to shut their booth.”

He was tight-lipped on what those measures could include but said ELATT has sought legal advice.

“Unless NLCB talks to ELATT we are not going to say what we are going to do as you don’t really publicise your strategy, but at this time a shutdown is not in the cards. There are certain processes.”

Campbelle said the meeting was not just about NLCB’s letter to agents as he also hoped to discuss the impact if the illegal gambling industry on the agents.

He said the illegal gambling industry is worth billions and it is something he hopes to address with NLCB in their discussions.

“NLCB has a lot of questions to answer and a lot of this stems from illegal lotto operators. Who benefits when NLCB suppresses a machine or agents shut down for a week? It’s the illegal operators.”