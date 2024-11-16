Massy Gas: No harm from release of excess nitrogen gas at Point Lisas plant

A screenshot from a video shared on social media showing a white cloud of fumes being released from the plant.

MASSY Gas Products Ltd is assuring the public's safety following the release of excess nitrogen gas at its Point Lisas Plant on November 15.

On November 15, a video was shared on social media around 9.30 pm showing a white cloud of fumes being released from the plant.

Massy Gas, in a news release issued at shortly before 2.30 pm on November 16, said the release of excess nitrogen gas was part of a "routine operation."

It said, "At approximately 9 pm on Friday, November 15, excess nitrogen was vented during a routine mobile tanker filling operation at Massy Gas Products Ltd."

The company said there was no harm to people, property or the environment and "we remain committed to maintaining the highest safety standard, protecting our people and the environment."

