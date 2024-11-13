White Eagles soar in Fire Service All Fours

Teams in action during the TT Fire Service North All Fours tournament. - Photo courtesy Elwin Mitchell

WHITE Eagles and Sangre Grande are two of the teams showing their skills on the table in the fourth edition of the TT Fire Service (TTFS) North All Fours tournament.

A total of 14 teams are competing in the tournament. The teams play on a home and away basis, visiting stations and giving them an opportunity to meet members of the fire service.

Some of the stations represented are Woodbrook, Arima, Chaguanas and Tunapuna. The White Eagles from the TTFS Headquarters on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, lead Group A as of November 8. The Eagles already have five wins with zero losses.

Blue Steel, also of headquarters, are out front in Group B with three wins and three defeats.

The Sangre Grande station are leading the way in Group C with five victories.

Elwin Mitchell, one of the event’s organisers, said the first division officers and the retirees have been welcomed with open arms and it is a pleasure to have them participating. The first division officers and the retirees also have teams playing.

Mitchell said the event has grown as last year had 11 teams. He described the tournament as having a “nice spirit.”

The tournament will run until December. The winning team will get $4,000 and a day pass for Harry’s Water Park in Rio Claro. The second-placed team will get the opportunity to visit Trini River Lime in Matura.