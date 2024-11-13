Flooding affects WASA's eastern installations

IN East Trinidad, there were reports of flash flooding in Curepe, Arima Old Road and O’Meara Road.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said several of its surface water treatment facilities were affected by persistent rain on November 12.

In a release, the authority said there was high turbidity and several screens were clogged due to the heavy rainfall leading to flooding and rising rivers.

WASA's Tompire facility was affected by the flooding which in turn affected the authority's service to Toco and Balandra.

WASA 's facilities affected by the flooding included:

Matura

Quare

Guanapo

McDavid Intake

La Pastora

Acono

L&N.

This in turn affected service to customers in:

Matura

Valencia

Arima – Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant and Calvary Hill

Surrey Village

Parts of Lopinot

La Pastora

Parts of Maracas, St Joseph.