Flooding affects WASA's eastern installations
IN East Trinidad, there were reports of flash flooding in Curepe, Arima Old Road and O’Meara Road.
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said several of its surface water treatment facilities were affected by persistent rain on November 12.
In a release, the authority said there was high turbidity and several screens were clogged due to the heavy rainfall leading to flooding and rising rivers.
WASA's Tompire facility was affected by the flooding which in turn affected the authority's service to Toco and Balandra.
WASA 's facilities affected by the flooding included:
Matura
Quare
Guanapo
McDavid Intake
La Pastora
Acono
L&N.
This in turn affected service to customers in:
Matura
Valencia
Arima – Pinto Road, Mt Pleasant and Calvary Hill
Surrey Village
Parts of Lopinot
La Pastora
Parts of Maracas, St Joseph.
