Trinidad and Tobago muaythai team shine in Martinique

Trinidad and Tobago’s muaythai team battled to an impressive eight gold and one silver medal at the Youth Muaythai/Kickboxing Tournament held in St Maarten on November 9.

Nine-year-old Sphinx Prescod led the capture as he fought to two gold and one silver medal on his competitive debut. For his stellar showing in the ring, Prescod also won the best performance award.

TT’s Ricardo Vidal-Plaza, 16, Makai Hinkson, 13, and CJ George-Phillip, eight, also bagged double gold.

A Trinbago Muaythai Association (TMA) statement said Prescod “showed exceptional skill, determination, and heart.”

In his final bout, he faced a heavier opponent but fought valiantly, earning accolades for his resilience and tenacity. Remarkably, Prescod was the only athlete on the team to compete three times, showcasing his stamina and fighting spirit.

“His efforts were a key highlight in the team’s success, drawing praise from spectators and officials alike.”

Vidal-Plaza, Hinkson and George-Phillip each dominated their respective opponents, securing victories by technical knockout (TKO) in their bouts.

“All four of these athletes showed great promise, with their precise and effective execution of strategies leaving little room for their opponents. Their commanding presence in the ring was clear, with each of them clinching gold after impressive showings,” the statement added.

Head coach Rebecca Bhola, who also serves as Trinbago Muaythai Association president, expressed immense pride with the team’s achievements.

“Superb performances, I am extremely happy and proud of these boys,” Bhola said.

“TMA had started placing a strong focus on our youth athletes, and the results were shown today. Very little coaching was needed ringside; the boys did what they had to do and executed their game plans flawlessly. This is just the beginning for them, and we are grateful to the organization in St Maarten and Marco London for extending an invitation to us.”

Coach Michael Smith and manager Dwan Ramsaran also played key roles in the team’s success, ensuring that the athletes were well-prepared and confident in their abilities.

TMA was founded with the mission of advancing the sport in the region, and has been making waves in the international Muaythai community, especially with its youth programmes.

Since 2019, the organisation has amassed over 40 international medals, underscoring the dedication of both the athletes and coaches involved.

This tournament was another significant milestone in the TMA’s ongoing development, with the youth team further solidifying the nation’s reputation in the sport.