Secondary Schools Netball Elite 8 serves off November 12

(FILE) Signal Hill Secondary's netball team. - via THA

The Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Netball Association begins its Elite 8 Championships at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena on November 12.

After preliminary matches, eight teams were selected from each zone in TT. Two were selected from each competitive category including Under-13, Under-15, Under-20 and Boys’ divisions.

The zones being represented are Port of Spain and environs, Tobago, South/Central, Victoria, Caroni and Sangre Grande and environs.

Advancing to the Elite 8 from the Port of Spain qualifiers were district winners St Francois Girls and runners-up Diego Martin Central Secondary (U13), Diego Martin Central and St Francois Girls (U15), Diego Martin Central and Holy Name Convent (U20) and Success Laventille and Diego Martin Central (boys).

For Tobago, Bishop’s High swept all divisions with Signal Hill and Roxborough also securing places in the Elite 8.

Among the South Central qualifiers were St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando, Vessigny Secondary, Miracle Ministries, Pleasantville Secondary, Rio Claro East and Rio Claro West.

Caroni district will be represented by Carpichaim East, ASJA Girls Charlieville and Couva East, among others.

Action serves off from 9am.