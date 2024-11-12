Nalis receives Friends of Chinese Embassy award

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Reita Toussaint, left, chairman of Nalis Neil Parsanlal, and Paula Greene, executive director, with the award presented by Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Yang Han. -

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) is one of the seven recipients of the Friends of the Chinese Embassy Outstanding Contribution Award.

The award was presented by the embassy of the People’s Republic of China at the fourth Chinese Friendship Day reception at the embassy on October 25, a media release said.

The embassy said Nalis has played a significant role in documenting and showcasing the history of the Chinese community in Trinidad and Tobago.

Also listed among Nalis’ achievements were: the signing of an inaugural memorandum of understanding with the National Library of China; joining the Silk Road International Library Alliance; the launch of the Chinese Reading Collection at the National Library; donating books about Trinidad and Tobago to the National Library of China, making TT material accessible to readers in Beijing; and facilitating the official visit of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying to the National Library with a meet-and-greet session.

The embassy said in the release, "All these accolades embrace the amicable friendship and determined long-term collaboration between our two peoples, through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and cultural appreciation."

Neil Parsanlal, chairman of Nalis, and Paula Greene, executive director, accepted the award, which was presented by chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy Yang Han and Reita Toussaint, permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.