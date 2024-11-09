Eight THA officials fail to declare their assets
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris were among eight members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) named by the Integrity Commission on November 8 in a newspaper advertisement, for failure to file declaration of income, assets and liabilities and statements of registrable interests for 2023.
The Integrity Commission published a list of non-compliant public officials for 2021, 2022 and 2023.
In 2022 Augustine was named among the non-compliant officials for that year, but his name was off the list for that period in the new list.
Other THA officials who failed to declare for 2023 were: Secretary for Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard; Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James;, Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett; Assistant Secretary of Tourism Niall George; Assistant Secretary of Health,Wellness and Social Protection Megan Morrison; and Minority Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit.
Responding to questions from Newsday about his con-compliance, Morris said, "Since assuming public office in 2015, I have consistently met my obligations under the Integrity in Public Life Act. Regarding the current list, I am in active communication with the Integrity Commission and working to resolve this delay. The required documents will be submitted shortly."
Newsday tried to contact Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for a comment on November 8, but he did not respond to a call and WhatsApp message up to press time.
