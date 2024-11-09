Eight THA officials fail to declare their assets

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris were among eight members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) named by the Integrity Commission on November 8 in a newspaper advertisement, for failure to file declaration of income, assets and liabilities and statements of registrable interests for 2023.

The Integrity Commission published a list of non-compliant public officials for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In 2022 Augustine was named among the non-compliant officials for that year, but his name was off the list for that period in the new list.

Other THA officials who failed to declare for 2023 were: Secretary for Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard; Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James;, Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett; Assistant Secretary of Tourism Niall George; Assistant Secretary of Health,Wellness and Social Protection Megan Morrison; and Minority Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit.

Responding to questions from Newsday about his con-compliance, Morris said, "Since assuming public office in 2015, I have consistently met my obligations under the Integrity in Public Life Act. Regarding the current list, I am in active communication with the Integrity Commission and working to resolve this delay. The required documents will be submitted shortly."

Newsday tried to contact Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for a comment on November 8, but he did not respond to a call and WhatsApp message up to press time.