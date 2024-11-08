Pre-school principal dies after being struck by car

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Pamela Idemudia, one of the two women struck by a car while crossing the street in Point Fortin on Wednesday, has died.

Police had reported that around 11.55 am on Wednesday, a man lost control of his car and struck two pedestrians just outside the Egypt Government Primary School.

CCTV footage showed the women beginning to cross the road, while one tried to run back to the pavement as the car neared.

There is a school-zone zebra crossing and a traffic light there.

On mornings, that area typically has traffic wardens.

The women were taken to the Point Fortin Hospital, but Idemudia was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital in critical condition.

Police also gave the driver a breathalyser test which determined he was sober.

Idemudia, the principal of Treasures Pre-School in Point Fortin, died in hospital on Thursday night.

She was well known in the Borough and many took to social media to post condolences.

She was fondly called Aunty Pam.

The other victim, Esther, has since been discharged from the hospital.