Cops urge Princes Town businessmen: Report cases of extortion

BE INFORMED: Acting Inspector Shaheed Mohammed sticks an anti-extortion flyer to the glass door of a businessplace in Princes Town on Thursday during a police walkabout. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

IN A DIRECT and proactive effort to quell what is a worrisome issue, officers from the Princes Town police station staged a walkabout in the community on November 7 where they spoke to businessmen and members of the public and encouraged to report incidences of extortion.

The officers said that extortion refers to any act – whether written or verbal – of demanding money through threats or intimidation. Within recent times, police sources confirmed, there has been a rise in the number of reports of extortion across the country, so much so, that in certain police divisions, anti-extortion units have been formed to specifically deal with this type of crime.

The walkabout began at 4 pm and saw Assistant Superintendent Bandhan, Insp Mohammed (the legal officer for Southern Division), Cpl Reagan Ramanan, counsellor Ayanna Phillip of the Police Victim, Witness and Support Unit, and others, engaging with the public and distributing flyers and brochures.

The police council president, Oral Sooknanan, and his team also shared information.

"Extortion is rearing its head throughout the country and we are being proactive in the Princes Town area by ensuring the business community and the public are aware of the offence, that is, demanding money by menace," ASP Bandhan said.

>

He added that extortion is an underreported crime, and many victims are hesitant to come forward.

"A lot of extortion cases are not reported. We have not had any major reports to investigate. That is why we take this proactive measure here today—to reassure the public, especially business owners, that if they come forward, their cases will be handled confidentially.

He said the police are committed to assisting those affected and providing a secure means for them to report such crimes. "Once a report is made, it will be fully investigated," Bandhan said. "The business community can trust the police to act swiftly and confidentially."

The officers want to ensure that residents and businesses in Princes Town are fully informed about the risks of extortion and know where to turn for help if necessary.

The walkabout was part of a broader initiative driven by Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and the leadership of ACP Wayne Mystar (South-Central Region) and ACP Richard Smith, head of the newly-formed Anti Extortion Unit.

Bandhan cited the arrest by officers of the Anti-Extortion Unit, in which a 37-year-old man faced a number of charges including nine counts of demanding money by menace.

The charges stemmed from an alleged criminal racket that operated for eight months, between March and October.

The police said anyone can report extortion cases by calling 797-3150, 999, 555 or any police station.