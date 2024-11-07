Tourism Ministry beams as Air Canada returns to Trinidad and Tobago

Air Canada resumes flights between Toronto and Port of Spain

CANADA's largest airline, Air Canada, will resume flights between Toronto Pearson Airport and Piarco next year, a move welcomed by the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) and the Tourism Ministry.

The service will operate four times a week, beginning on May 1.

Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning at Air Canada, expressed the airline’s commitment to the TT market.

“Air Canada is very pleased to be returning to Port of Spain starting in summer 2025 as the only Canadian carrier serving TT,” he said. “Our year-round service reflects the extensive family and business ties between our two countries and will support the islands’ tourist industry.”

Air Canada’s Boeing 737 Max aircraft, featuring two cabin options and in-seat entertainment, will operate on this route, connecting Toronto to over 30 international destinations. The flight schedule includes departures from Toronto at 8 pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays and returns from Port of Spain at 2.35 am the following day.

>

Air Canada stopped its Toronto-Port of Spain flights in March 2020, owing to operational constraints caused by covid19.

The airline planned to resume service in May 2023 but scrapped the plan three months later. The suspension was reportedly due to crew and equipment shortages, an issue some airlines have faced post-pandemic.

AATT general manager Hayden Newton described the airline’s return as a “significant step forward in our efforts to expand travel options and enhance connectivity for TT.” He said recent additions of new routes by various airlines reflect strong post-pandemic recovery in passenger numbers.

“This move by Air Canada increases capacity on this route and strengthens our position as a key hub in the Caribbean,” said Newton.

Tourism ministry eyes growth opportunities

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts echoed AATT’s excitement, focusing on the renewed connection’s broader benefits.

The minister, Randall Mitchell, said Air Canada’s return aligns with efforts to support the country’s trade and tourism sectors.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant moment for travel and for the people of TT as we celebrate the return of Air Canada's direct service from Toronto following the cessation due to the pandemic,” he said.

Mitchell said he viewed the new flights as a bridge for the Canadian diaspora and a boost for local tourism.

>

“This flight will again bring the world, and in particular our diaspora, closer to us, facilitating tourism, trade, and the exchange of culture between Canada and our beautiful islands. We are confident that this enhanced connectivity will drive new opportunities for our hospitality industry and other sectors, as well as encourage Canadians to visit and explore the rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality our nation is known for.”

The ministry said it is focused on destination marketing, aiming to attract more Canadian visitors, while highlighting TT’s cultural offerings, eco-tourism and unique attractions.

The ministry said it had been in talks with Air Canada at several Routes Americas events, as part of a wider effort to secure more direct connections for the country.

“The airline will provide the vital air link, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from the Canadian market back to TT with open arms,” Mitchell said, encouraging leisure and business travellers to take advantage of the direct route.