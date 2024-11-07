NACC names top 20 calypsoes

Karene Asche - Daniel Prentice

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) has announced the top 20 calypsoes for 2024, which were chosen by its panel of judges, a media release has said.

Among the top 20 are the Road March and the calypso queen winners: DNA by Mical Teja Williams, and Dem Advisors by Naomi Sinnette, which won her the 2024 National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) National Calypso Queen title.

Also on the list are Carnival Contract by Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez; How Ah Livin – Darryl Henry, aka Farmer Nappy; Olatunji Yearwood's Inventor; and Market by Nadia Batson.

The NACC said the Top 20 Stars of Gold and Calypso of the Year Awards will take place on December 18 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.

The calypsoes, in alphabetical order:

Ah Doh Want to Do It – Dawren Greenidge (Pharaoh)

All Ah We is Calypso – Errol Ballantyne (Bally)

Carnival Contract – Ian Alvarez (Bunji Garlin)

Character – Aaron Duncan

Charlesie – Roderick Gordon (Chuck Gordon)

Dem Advisors – Naomi Sinnette

DNA – Mical Teja Williams (Mical Teja)

Focus – Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor

Here in T&T – Rivaldo London

How Ah Livin – Darryl Henry (Farmer Nappy)

Inventor – Olatunji Yearwood (Olatunji)

Market – Nadia Batson

No Excuse – Karene Asche

Representing We – Helon Francis

Respect The Tribe – Stacey Sobers-Abraham (Stacey Sobers)

Soul of Calypso – Machel Montano

Straight From the Heart – Caston Cupid

The First Investigation – Kurt Allen (The Last Badjohn of Calypso)

Trinidad is not a Real Place – Bruce Hammond (Slick)

Useless Inventions to T&T – Devon Seale