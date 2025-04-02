Manly Man Movement helping build better men for stronger society

Alvin Brown with youths. - Photos courtesy Alvin Brown

From tackling bullying in schools to explaining extortion and the importance of chivalry, the Manly Man Movement addresses a wide range of issues aimed at helping young men become responsible adults.

Alvin Brown, founder of the Manly Man Movement, a mentorship programme, is an educator and mentor with a deep passion for youth development.

Through this programme, which teaches vital life skills such as anger management and how to survive a kidnapping attempt, Brown seeks to redefine masculinity, foster responsibility and transform the lives of young men.

The Jamaican-born of St Augustine recalled that his journey into mentorship began years ago in the classroom.

As a high schoolteacher for a decade, he noticed a troubling pattern a few years ago: many of the students displaying behavioural issues came from fatherless or broken homes.

Brown underscored the importance of fathers and male role models, adding that many young men do not have positive role models.

"The absence of fathers or father figures was linked to their behaviour. Many young men, particularly those from single-parent households, lack male role models who can teach them these essential skills," he said.

"Statistics show that many gang members come from fatherless homes. These boys need structure, discipline and alternative paths to success. If we don't provide it, the streets will."

Determined to be part of the solution, talks began in 2016 about creating a mentorship programme.

Through school visits, university talks, and church group discussions across the East-West corridor, he encourages youths – both male and female – to develop healthy relationships, emotional intelligence and personal accountability.

The movement also has boot camps where young men learn practical life skills such as basic house wiring, self-defence, car maintenance and cooking.

"We discuss relationships and things to look for in a healthy relationship. I teach the young ones about the importance of mastering themselves, meaning how to handle their emotions and do the right thing even when it's difficult to do," Brown said.

"I also have seminars where I teach parents about the importance of having healthy communication with their children and the challenges that these children face, whether it's online bullying, the use of AI, drug abuse, or peer pressure at an early age."

In 2017, he expanded his outreach with the Manly Man Movement series on YouTube.

Brown is an electrical engineer by training with many interests, including renewable energy and embedded systems.

For parents raising sons, Brown suggested: "It is important for fathers and father figures to be present in the children's lives. Their presence protects the children."

Specifically, to mothers, he said boys need responsibility and structure.

"There is a need to raise men and not boys. See your son as someone who would become a man you would be proud of."

"If your son has characteristics that you would not want in a man, then you are raising him wrong. Appreciate the importance of giving your sons responsibilities and encouraging them to become better versions of themselves."

Brown said he enjoys the fruits of his labour, seeing and receiving feeding of the youths from the programme navigating the complexities of adulthood with confidence and purpose.

The programme packages come in two tiers and the costs vary.

The essential package includes 30 minutes of online bi-weekly sessions with both parents and students, free access to all parenting seminars and other features.

The premium package includes everything in the essential package, plus additional features such as face-to-face meetings and bonding activities like archery and/or 5K races (all costs included in the package).

For more info: visit the website at www.manlyman.tv, e-mail themanlymanseries@gmail.com, or follow @themanlymanseries on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.