Chandelier Productions to stage The Creation

Tiana Chandler, founder of Chandelier Productions which will stage The Creation at All Saints Anglican Church. Marli Street, Port of Spain. -

Chandelier Productions will celebrate its tenth anniversary with orchestral masterpiece The Creation at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Marli Street, Port of Spain, on April 5.

The company said it is bringing one of the world’s greatest classical works to the stage and audiences will be transported through time with a breathtaking re-enactment of classical composer Joseph Haydn’s The Creation.

Under the baton of conductor and composer Michael Hudlin, this orchestral masterpiece tells the story of the world’s origins as described in the Book of Genesis, a media release said.

Since its own “creation” in 2015, when it was founded by singer, stage manager, and producer Tiana Chandler, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality productions, tapping into a mix of genres such as classical and musical theatre, the release said.

The creation will mark the 12th instalment of events produced by Chandelier Productions. Among its other productions are Where We From (2024), Rest (2023) The Pursuit of Greatness (2022), For Faith and Music: A Mass for the People (2021) and And On Earth, Peace (2020).

Haydn’s The Creation is an oratorio featuring an orchestra, choir, and soloists. The first two sections of Haydn’s musical work depict the divinity of God’s creation, while the third and final part celebrates the beauty of the world.

Chandelier Productions’ presentation will feature a chorale of 20, with soloists manifesting the voices of archangels Raphael, Uriel, and Gabriel, as well as Adam and Eve. The chorale will be accompanied on the piano by Jessel Murray along with a 14-piece orchestra, provided by the Lydian Steel Ensemble, all adding a Caribbean twist to this powerful work of art, the release said.

It said, Hudlin, whose career has been dedicated to expanding the presence of classical and orchestral music in the Caribbean, has always strived to showcase the suitability of Caribbean instruments and voices within the genre of classical music.

About the significance of The Creation, Hudlin said in the release, "I consider Haydn’s Creation to be the pinnacle of his choral works. He beautifully and masterfully depicts Genesis’s creation story with dramatic melodies and orchestration.

“I believe it will resonate with the audience, not only as a celebration of faith and musical artistry but also as a reminder of the power of storytelling through music."

Chandelier Productions was launched out of a vision to create more opportunities for young performers and others in the creative industry. Ten years later, the company said it continues to uphold that mission, "marking this anniversary with a production that reflects its dedication to excellence."

Showtime is 6.30 pm.

