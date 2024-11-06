Trini Trump watch party calm, friendly

Donald Trump supporters watch the election coverage at a bar on Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain on November 5. Trump secured the 270 electoral votes needed to become the 47th US president. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Around 70 Trinidad and Tobago-based Donald Trump supporters, along with a few neutral observers, gathered at a watch party on Tuesday night to follow the countdown to the 270 electoral college votes needed in the race for the US White House.

The watch party was hosted by former US and TT journalist Eve George at 5 Cipriani Boulevard on November 5.

Trump, a former president and the presidential candidate for the US Republican Party, squared off against the Democratic Party's candidate and sitting US vice president Kamala Harris.

The event was carded to begin at 8 pm and when Newsday arrived at 9 pm, approximately 50 people were there.

Some attendees took the the complimentary Trump 2024 hats, stayed for a bit and then left. When Newsday arrived, attendees were told they needed to purchase a drink at the bar to get a complimentary hat. A short while later, the hats were placed on a table and attendees were allowed to take without buying anything.

Many of the supporters, in pro-Trump t-shirts and hats, were hesitant to speak on video, voice-record or even have their photos taken.

For the most part, the event remained calm and friendly. When Newsday left around 10.50 pm, the crowd was laser focused on the three screens, as Trump had a 173-99 lead over Harris in electoral votes.

Newsday spoke to George around 9.40 pm and asked if the turnout was what she expected.

George said, "It's still early. At these events, people come at the later hours. We were expecting the early crowd to be small, but as the hours go by, you'd tend to get the younger people coming out to support."

Earlier in the day, George said she expected hundreds of people to attend.

Many of the attendees were reluctant to speak on record to Newsday, but several shared their reasons for supporting the former president.

Their reasons ranged from approval of Trump’s economic and immigration policies to his foreign relations.

Some also expressed disapproval of the policies Harris has proposed.

Newsday spoke to one Trump supporter, a 52-year-old woman from South Trinidad, who said she likes the way Trump has dealt with foreign governments.

"They will actually sit down and listen to him and respect him. They may not agree with what he has to say, but somehow, he gets them to agree and communicate.

"Others, it's difficult to get a foreign policy or government to connect when it comes to that."

She also said Trump's immigration policy is also very attractive to her.

"That border is important to keep the bad things out... it is to keep the bad elements out as it is important for safety."

A 36-year-old man from Arima said he supports Trump as he created no new wars when elected to the presidency in 2016.

The man said, "We are hoping for the same thing from 2016 again, diverting World War 3 from happening.

"A little peace time will be nice."

Newsday also spoke to a 39-year-old woman from San Juan who declined to say who she would vote for if given the choice.

She said she was there to observe the watch party as her curiosity on Trinidadian Trump supporters was really high.

"I just wanted to see if there would a turnout of people to support Trump.

"Just overhearing people's conversations, they are very invested and I'm also invested in US politics as it affects the entire world."

As she joked about wearing the complimentary Trump hat, which she described as "cool", she said she expected the watch party to be louder, specifically when states were called which Trump won.

Up to publication time, Trump lead Harris 214-179 according to the Associated Press.