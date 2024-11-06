'Pres Lions' coach Sean Cooper: Intercol title defence will be tough

(FILE) Presentation College San Fernando players and officials celebrate winning the 2023 Coca-Cola Intercol final against St anthony’s College, on December 7, 2023, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

Reigning Coca-Cola Intercol national and south zone champions Presentation College San Fernando begin defence of both titles against Ste Madeleine Secondary at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on November 7.

Having lifted the two crowns twice in the past three editions – in 2019 and 2023 – the “Pres Lions” remain fixated on retaining the pair of titles in 2024.

Presentation closed off their Secondary Schools Football League premiership campaign on November 2 with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over cross-town rivals Naparima College, which affirmed them third place on the 16-team standings. Sean Cooper, Pres head coach, said he was happy to end their league campaign on a high, but must now shift focus in defence of the sport’s top schools’ prize.

“We have a couple of niggling injuries we’re trying to treat with but the mood is good in the camp. After the last day derby win, it boosted the boys’ confidence a bit more,” he said. Although Ste Madeleine is a championship team, Cooper said they will not drop their guard for any team in Intercol football.

“We haven’t looked at any of their games but we take every opponent seriously. Despite whatever division they play in, this is like the English Football Association competition, there are giant killers around. We will not be taking them lightly and will come down with full force.”

The other three south zone quarter-finals will see Naps take on Point Fortin East at Lewis Street in San Fernando on November 7, while recently crowned SSFL premier champions St Benedict’s meet Siparia West (Mahaica Sports Complex, Point Fortin) and Pleasantville do battle with Rio Claro West (Manny Ramjohn), both on November 8. The winner of the Pres/Ste Madeleine tie meets the winner of the Naps/Point Fortin contest in one of the zonal semi-finals on November 15.

If victorious against Ste Madeleine, Cooper said they may more than likely face rivals Naparima College in the semis, which they would have to approach like a final.

And with Benedict’s unbeaten after 15 league matches, Cooper believes the La Romaine Lions will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum coming into the Intercol phase.

“It’s difficult but each game we play will be like a final for us. Despite Naps being mid-table in the league, when Pres meets Naps, it’s like a South final because they will raise their game. And after you play Naps, we have to ramp up with St Benedict’s the next week (if St Benedict’s win the quarter-final and semi-finals),” he added.

Cooper described the south zone as the “hardest zone in the country” since two of the top three league teams (Pres and Benedict’s) would be gunning for the south crown. The south zone champion moves on to the national Intercol semi-finals where they will meet the winner of the November 26 tie between central and Tobago zone winners.

“We will look at how we’re approaching this because we have to take it one game at a time. We have to manage our players. Recovery is important. It’s not a case of you can rest players against Naps. It’s all about rest and recovery. We have to keep the players fresh during the course of those two games.” When asked what a third national Intercol title in four years would mean for the South school, Cooper said it would be a major achievement.

“For the alumni, the old boys’ association and for our institution, it would be a great achievement. We won in 2019 and 2023. If can do one more it will really be an amazing feat for us. It also does well for our prgramme.”

Coca-Cola Intercol Zonal Quarter-Finals

November 7

Central – Carapichaima West vs Pres Chaguanas (Pres Chag Grounds)

East – Arima North vs Holy Cross (Arima Velodrome); Trinity East vs Hillview (Arima Velodrome)

Tobago – Mason Hall vs Bishop’s High (Shaw Park)

North – Fatima College vs Mucurapo West (St Anthony’s College); St Anthony’s vs Trinity College (QRC Grounds)

South – Pres San Fernando vs Ste Madeleine (Manny Ramjohn Stadium); Naparima College vs Point Fortin East (Lewis Street)

November 8

Central – Carapichaima East vs Couva East (Couva East Grounds); Chaguanas North vs Couva West (Pres Chaguanas Grounds)

East – San Juan North vs Valencia (Arima Velodrome); St Augustine vs El Do East (Arima Velodrome)

Tobago – Speyside vs Pentecostal Light and Life (Shaw Park); Scarborough vs Roxborough (Roxborough Complex)

North – QRC vs St Mary’s (Fatima Grounds); Malick vs East Mucurapo (St Mary’s Grounds)

South – Pleasantville vs Rio Claro West (Manny Ramjohn Stadium); St Benedict’s vs Siparia West (Mahaica)