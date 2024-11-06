Couva/Point Lisas Chamber pleads for resolution of port workers' complaints

ONGOING labour issues at the Port of Port of Spain are hampering local businesses, consumers and the wider economy and could exacerbate the foreign exchange shortage.

President of the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce Deoraj Mahase fears the situation will worsen if the Port Authority does not swiftly and directly address the issues affecting the workers.

Operations have been disrupted for over a month with port workers complaining about improper industrial relations practices, poor working and sanitary conditions and stalled salary negotiations.

Mahase responded to the Port Authority’s update on impacted operations shortly after it was released on November 5.

The Port Authority's latest statement noted that only specific services are active, including roll-on roll-off vessel operations, the One Stop Barrel Shop at Shed 10, and receipt and delivery of empty containers at West Gate.

However, Mahase suggested these limited services fail to cover the full scope of business needs.

"While the port’s allowance for empty container handling is a small relief, the suspension of full container receipt and delivery has far-reaching consequences," Mahase noted. "This not only delays imports and exports but risks creating backlogs that could lead to even greater congestion."

Mahase acknowledged the port management's efforts to stabilise operations. However, he noted that the chamber is "deeply concerned about the current state of operations, as the limited port services are hampering import and export activities."

The chamber noted the potential for a drastic impact on foreign exchange earnings owing to export delays.

"Forex earnings for exporters may be severely affected, which is yet another reason to urgently resolve this labour issue," Mahase said.

He called on the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) to address the situation proactively.

"We urge the union to consider the wide-ranging effects on the economy and work collaboratively with the relevant authorities to reach a resolution as swiftly as possible," Mahase added.

The chamber said it is also troubled by the continued closure of the Central Examination Station at the port, which has remained inactive since being shut down months ago owing to a rodent issue.

While the chamber was previously informed that the CES would reopen by November 1, it has now been told that the station will be closed for an additional month.

"The closure of the CES is compounding challenges for importers, who are now facing appointment delays of up to ten days for cargo examination," said Mahase. "The resultant costs – demurrage, rent, and additional customs fees – are placing further strain on importers and ultimately driving up costs for consumers."

The chamber urged authorities to address the CES delays, provide relief on demurrage (late arrival) charges and prioritise the approval processes for cargo handling. “These issues represent significant challenges to the business community and all stakeholders. We call on the authorities and shipping offices to review and expedite these matters to ease the burden on everyone involved,” he said.