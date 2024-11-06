Browne: Trinidad and Tobago looking forward to excellent relations with Trump

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne says TT is looking forward to having excellent relations with President-elect Donald Trump when he assumes office on January 20.

Trump, 78, won the US presidential election on November 5, defeating vice-president Kamala Harris by 277-224 electoral college votes.

In a statement on November 6, Browne said the US remains a critical partner for TT.

"We congratulate President (-elect) Trump on his victory and look forward to excellent and productive relations with him and his team in 2025 and beyond."

He added that his ministry "is prepared and fully capable of doing everything that is required for the advancement of our relationship with the new US administration, always with the best interests of TT and the Caribbean Community (Caricom) at heart."

In a statement before the election on November 4, Browne said given the longstanding and productive relationship the country maintained with the US, his ministry had monitored the build-up to the 2024 presidential election, including positions espoused by the two main candidates.

He pointed out: “The results will be profoundly consequential to the people of this hemisphere and across the world.

“Best wishes to the US for a free, fair and safe election in the best spirit of democracy, and we look forward to working with the winning team on all matters of mutual interest in 2025 and beyond."

The election was close with Trump and Harris competing fiercely in the push for the magical number of 270 electoral votes needed to become the 47th US president.

On November 6, Trump was declared the winner, having won over 270 electoral college votes to Harris' 223 or so (some states have not yet been declared). He also won the popular vote, for the first time, by several million.

The Democrats' hopes for Harris to win the election were dashed when Trump secured wins in the key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The US Congress will convene on January 6 to count the electoral votes and certify the election result.

Since the incumbent vice president also serves as the president of the Senate, Harris will preside over this exercise.

Once this happens, Trump will be inaugurated as president in Washington DC on January 20.

