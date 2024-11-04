Youths get training, advice at bmobile Nicky P Batting Academy

Explosive West Indies and T20 franchise batsman Nicholas Pooran, fifth from left, awarded six young cricketers with signed jerseys from varying franchises on the final day of the bmobile Nicky P Batting Academy in California on November 3. - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

Over 40 young, aspiring cricketers concluded an interactive two-day development camp led by explosive batsman Nicholas Pooran at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy, California on November 3.

The Nicky P Batting Academy, sponsored by bmobile, featured an array of intense sessions with multiple instructors in different fields of the game which not only helped the young batsmen improve their technique, but also strengthened their mental conditioning.

Pooran personally guided the participants, offering hands-on instruction and sharing insights from his journey in professional cricket.

The academy provided a unique opportunity for the cricketers to develop their skills under the mentorship of one of the game’s most dynamic talents.

Joining Pooran across the two days were current and former stars of the game such as Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre and Ravi Rampaul, among others.

"This is our life,” Pooran said after the closing ceremony. “The people who spoke (to players) are those who are involved in our lives. These are the guys that keep us on the park, both mentally and physically.

“I’m really happy the guys could come out and give their experience to the youngsters. We also saw it fit to speak to parents to show them how to build a cricketer, because this is our support system.”

Pooran shared personal experiences, emphasising the importance of hard work, staying focused and enjoying the game.

Former West Indies captain Bravo also shared some inspiring words to the attentive bunch.

“The sky is the limit,” he said. “Make sure you kids, from a physical point of view, remain active. It will protect them from injuries and also from the outer world. Sometimes if you’re unsuccessful, always remember there is always another year. Motivate yourself and be determined to always come back.”

Bravo shared an experience he had at age 14 when he and two other players were sent back home after breaking curfew for the TT Under-15 team during a regional tournament.

“I thought that would have been the end of my cricketing career, but it wasn’t. The other two players are now nowhere to be found. Do not give up on your dreams and do not lose hope. Whenever disappointment comes, accept it, because it will come,” he added.

Vishnu Boys Hindu College batsman Devin Baboolal, 17, was elated with the knowledge gained at the academy. He plans to incorporate it into his batting when the Secondary Schools’ Cricket League premiership bowls off in early 2025.

“It was a phenomenal experience meeting all the stars and gaining the knowledge they shared with us. Being around these types of players is motivation in itself for a young cricketer. Looking up to Pooran throughout the years, and finally being able to meet him and ask him the questions I wanted to ask him is priceless.

“What I learnt here will surely help me in the upcoming season. Hopefully I can execute what I learnt here when schools’ competition begins.”

During the closing ceremony, Pooran held a small quiz on his career and rewarded those with correct, or the closest answers, with signed jerseys from past T20 franchise and international tournaments.

Additional sponsorship and support came from Powerade and Optometrists Today.