Powell grateful for time as Windies T20 captain

In this file photo. Rovman Powell of the West Indies celebrates while holding the series trophy after winning the fifth and final T20I against England at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, on December 21, 2023. - FILE PHOTO

ROVMAN Powell is thankful for his time as captain of the West Indies T20 team.

In a Cricket West Indies media release on March 31, it was announced that Powell was removed from his role after being at the helm for almost two years. His replacement Shai Hope is also the skipper of the One-Day International team.

On Instagram, Powell said, “West Indies cricket is of great importance to not just myself, but the people of the Caribbean. Leading West Indies was an honour and something I will forever be proud of. To the players, a SPECIAL thank you for the support from the very first day to the last day as your captain.”

West Indies were able to move up the International Cricket Council rankings with Powell in charge from May 2023-March 2025.

“During the duration of my captaincy, we have made incredible strides, moving from ninth to third in the world, something we can be tremendously proud of,” Powell said.

>

“To the maroon fans and all lovers of West Indies cricket, my family and I thank you all for the support.”