Five Rivers beat St Joseph's Convent 2-1 to reach SSFL Girls Championship final

-

Five Rivers Secondary advanced to the final of the Secondary Schools Football League Girls Championship after defeating St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain 2-1 in semi-final one at St Mary’s College Grounds on Serpentine Road in St Clair on November 3.

Akima Goodridge put east zone winners Five Rivers ahead in the first half, and maintained the advantage heading into the halftime break. However, St Joseph Convent’s Bethany Phillips scored in the second half to draw level.

Five Rivers continued to press and were duly rewarded courtesy a Mariah Matthews strike which reinstated their goal advantage. So it remained after 90 minutes and time added on as Five Rivers confirmed a spot in the final.

The other semi-final on November 3 between Pleasantville Secondary and Signal Hill was not played at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella because the Tobago team were unable to secure tickets to Trinidad.

A new date has not yet been set for this contest.

>