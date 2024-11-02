Red Force batsman Webster (95) erupts on Volcanoes in Super50

TT Red Force players celebrate a wicket against Windward Volcanoes during the CG United Super 50 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, November 1. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

OPENING batsman Tion Webster struck an unbeaten half-century against the Windward Islands on November 1 to keep the Red Force unbeaten in the CG United Super50 tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Chasing a modest 183 for victory, Webster's superb knock of 95 not out off 115 balls (14 fours and one six) steered TT to 186 for three, to set-up a convincing seven-wicket victory.

There were decent contributions from Amir Jangoo (31) and captain Joshua da Silva (21 not out), but it was ultimately the effort of the 29-year-old Webster that carried the hosts across the line.

Webster, who made a patient 26 in TT's opening round win vs Combined Campuses and Colleges, was in aggressive mode this time and took on the Volcanoes bowlers.

He was rewarded for his positive mindset as 65 per cent of his runs came via boundaries.

Windwards captain Sunil Ambris used seven bowlers to try to disrupt Webster's momentum, but to no avail.

Kenneth Dember (1/19) and Kavem Hodge (1/36) were the only Windward bowlers who had some success.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort by TT saw the Volcanoes bowled out for 182, well below the 277 they scored in a one-wicket victory against Guyana on the same ground in the opening round.

Debutant Joshua James of Tobago was also among the wickets with two for 15.

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (2/35) and pacer Anderson Phillip (2/21) did the damage early on with the ball

Ambris (47) and Trinidadian Jeremy Solozano (47) tied for the top score, but their teammates failed to show up with the bat as they lost their last eight wickets for 64 runs.

Red Force are back in action on November 3 for a day-night fixture against the Leeward Islands as they continue their campaign for back-to-back Super50 titles.

SCORES: WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES: 182 all out (45 overs) - Jeremy Solozano 47, Sunil Ambris 47; Joshua James 2/15, Anderson Phillip 2/21, Yannic Cariah 2/35 vs RED FORCE 186/3 (38 overs) - Tion Webster 95 not out, Amir Jangoo 31m Joshua da Silva 21 not out.

