Pilots meet October 31 to discuss Imbert's offer

Caribbean Airlines pilots stage a peaceful protest outside the Ministry of Finance in Port of Spain on October 30. - Photo by Enrique Rupert

THE Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) will meet on October 31 to discuss Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s approval of a four per cent increase for the 2015-2020 period and the proposed increase for the 2020-2023 period.

On October 30, in a media statement, Imbert approved the settling of negotiations with TTALPA. He accepted their proposal of a four per cent increase over the September 2015 to August 2020 period, mere hours after the pilots held a silent picket at his office.

Despite the negotiation period ending in November, TTALPA hand-delivered its proposal to Imbert on October 14 amid concerns it had not received a response.

“Having given this dispute careful consideration, in the interest of good industrial relations, the Minister of Finance has today authorised Caribbean Airlines to settle the September 2015 to August 2020 period with TTALPA with a four per cent increase in salaries,” the statement said.

He added the pilots would also be offered “a further four per cent increase in salaries for the next bargaining period, that is to say, the September 2020 to August 2023 period.”

Newsday understands the association will discuss the offers and release a media statement around 5 pm on October 31.