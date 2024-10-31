Flourish Programme expands skills training

Migrants and the local community work together under the Flourish Programme where training is offered in carpentry, hydroponics and sewing. -

The Flourish Programme has expanded to accommodate 40 participants and has introduced a new workshop, and increased capacity to meet growing demand for its development courses.

A media release said the Flourish Program is designed to promote integration between local residents and migrant communities through skills development. The programme equips participants with vital skills to enhance their economic independence and promote social cohesion.

It is sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Port of Spain, and facilitated by the Women-Owned Media and Education Network (WOMEN).

Workshop participants are being trained in hydroponics, sewing, and carpentry at the Longdenville Community Centre, where the local community has warmly embraced the initiative, the release said.

The programme’s expansion to accommodate 40 participants, is a significant increase from its initial programme. This year's carpentry workshop has been a standout addition, offering both men and women practical skills that are in high demand and can contribute to their economic well-being, the release said.

CEO of WOMEN Lucia Cabrera Jones said in the release,

"The Flourish Program represents more than just skills training; it is about building a future where both locals and migrants thrive together. By expanding our reach and adding new workshops, we’re giving more individuals the opportunity to gain valuable skills that empower them economically and foster a sense of belonging. We are grateful to the Longdenville community for welcoming this initiative, and to IOM, Port of Spain, for their continued support."

The release said, "With the success of its ongoing workshops, the Flourish Program is set to make a lasting impact on the lives of its participants, building bridges across cultures and providing the tools needed for long-term success."

About WOMEN

WOMEN is a community-driven organisation dedicated to empowering women and underserved populations through education, media, and advocacy initiatives. Its focus is on creating opportunities for economic independence, social inclusion, and lifelong learning for marginalised groups.

For more info or to inquire about future workshops contact: Jayme Hoyte at 293-8030 or womentt2022@gmail.com