Coca-Cola Intercol zonal prelim matches kick off on November 4

In this November 23, 2023 file photo, QRC’s Tau Lamsee (R) controls the ball ahead of St Anthony’s College Davoure Thomas during the SSFL North Zone Intercol final match at Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain. St Anthony’s College won 5-3 via penalties. - DANIEL PRENTICE

The final round of 2024 Coca-Cola Boys Intercol zonal preliminary round matches kicks off on November 4 with quarter-final spots up for grabs.

Six matches will be contested altogether, with winners automatically moving on to the zonal quarter-final round.

In the east zone, Valencia Secondary face El Dorado West at St Augustine Grounds while Holy Cross College lock horns with St George’s at San Juan North’s school ground.

Three matches will be contested in the north zone with the struggling Secondary Schools Football League premier team East Mucurapo up against Blanchisseuse at Trinity College Grounds in Moka.

Trinity College battle Tranquillity Secondary at QRC Grounds in St Clair while Mucurapo West host Diego Martin Central at Fatima College Grounds.

>

In South, Siparia West play Moruga for a coveted spot in the quarters. All matches kick off at 3.30pm.

All zonal quarter-finals, including matches from the central and Tobago divisions, kick off on November 7 and 8.

Reigning national and south zone Intercol champions Presentation College San Fernando begin defence of both titles against championship squad Ste Madeleine, in the zonal quarter-final at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on November 8.

Also in south zone action on that day are Naparima College, who play host to Point Fortin East at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

All other matches play on November 7. For South, these include SSFL’s freshly-minted (but still under investigation) champions St Benedict’s College, who meet the winner of Siparia West versus Moruga tie at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin. Pleasantville also battle Rio Claro at Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

North zone’s matches feature Fatima (vs winner of Mucurapo West/Diego Central) at St Anthony’s College Grounds, QRC versus St Mary’s at Fatima Grounds, last year’s national Intercol runners-up St Anthony’s (vs winner of Trinity/Tranquillity) at QRC Grounds and Malick (vs East Mucurapo/Blanchisseuse).

Tobago’s quarter-finalists have already been confirmed and see Mason Hall versus Bishop’s High at Shaw Park, Speyside meet Pentecostal Light & Life at Roxborough ground while Scarborough lock horns with Roxborough Secondary at a venue yet to be determined.