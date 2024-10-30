Hilview hunt second SSFL Big 5 win, girls' Big 5 gets under way in Tobago

Hillview College's championship football team. -

East zone winners Hillview College will go after a second straight win when the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) boys' championship division Big 5 playoffs continue on October 30.

Hillview defeated south zone champions Pleasantville Secondary by a 2-0 margin in their first game on October 25, and they will welcome the challenge of north champions Trinity College (Moka) from 3.30 pm at their school ground at El Dorado Road in Tunapuna. Khadell Campbell and Kemarley Pierre scored for Hillview in their opening game, and wil try their best to do the business on home soil as well as the eastern team look to establish their sick brand of football on the visitors.

Trinity were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening game versus Carapichaima East Secondary and will be hunting three points on the road as they try to put themselves in promotion contention.

Tobago champions Scarborough Secondary were schedued to face Peasantville in the other Big 5 match, but the game has been postponed to a later date because of the latter team's inability to access flights in a timely manner.

Central champions Carapichaima will be on a bye for this round. The top three teams in the Big 5 playoffs will advance to the SSFL premier division for the 2025 season.

>

Meanwhile, girls' Big 5 action will commence on October 30 when Signal Hill Secondary host Mirace Ministries Pentecostal High School in Signal Hill from 3.30 pm in their quarterfinal matchup. The winner of the encounter between the Tobago and central zone champions will play south zone winners and national intercol holders Pleasantville at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on November 3.

SSFL boys' championship division Big 5 playoffs

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview College*1*1*0*0*2*0*2*3

Carapichaima East*1*0*1*0*2*2*0*1

Trinity Moka*1*0*1*0*2*2*0*1

Scarborough Secondary*0*0*0*0*0*0

Pleasantville Secondary*1*0*0*1*0*2*-2*0