Scotiabank commits CAD$950k for Tobago’s climate resilience

Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director at Scotiabank TT. - Photo courtesy Scotiabank

SCOTIABANK has committed a CAD$950,000 investment through ScotiaRISE (the bank’s CAD$500 million social impact strategy) to Tobago's climate resilience project.

In a release on October 24, Scotiabank TT said the initiative targets the climate resilience and sustainable development of vulnerable communities in Tobago.

The project is being done in partnership with Habitat for Humanity TT. It aims to uplift the communities of Charlotteville and Louis d’Or by addressing climate change vulnerabilities and promoting long-term sustainability.

"Over the next two years, the project will focus on implementing climate-smart agricultural strategies and delivering empowerment programmes to residents. The project’s core activities include training in rainwater harvesting, establishing a community greenhouse, disaster risk reduction and tourism enhancement initiatives," the release said.

Jennifer Massiah, national director of Habitat for Humanity TT, said collaboration is crucial to fostering resilience and inclusivity.

>

"We are proud to partner with Scotiabank on a project centred around resilience, innovation, social cohesion and enterprise," Massiah said.

Senior vice-president and managing director of Scotiabank TT, Gayle Pazos said the bank’s commitment to empowering communities is about removing barriers that hinder the full participation of disadvantaged individuals and communities in the economy.

"Through this collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, we aim to equip communities with the tools, knowledge and opportunities to build economic resilience," Pazos said. "This project is an opportunity for us to deepen our commitment to the people of Tobago. We’ve worked with Habitat for Humanity before and look forward to expanding our efforts."

The project is expected to reach over 4,000 beneficiaries.