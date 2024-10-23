Popular scout leader Lynley Lutchmedial passes on

FILE: Lynley Lutchmedial shows the young scouts some of his collection at his appreciation day at the San Fernando District Scout Headquarters, Embacadere, on July 2, 2022. -

LYNLEY “Lutch” Lutchmedial, a beloved figure in the scouting community died in the US on October 11.

The former scout district commissioner (1993- 2021) for San Fernando was 65 years old.

The father of two, Shimonah and Ayala Lutchmedial, grew up in San Fernando with his brother, Carlstien Lutchmedial, and their late mother, Dolly.

Carlstien confirmed the death in New York. He told Newsday plans were being made to transport the body to TT for burial.

The funeral is set tentatively for October 26 at a church in San Fernando.

Lutchmedial's unwavering dedication to the scouting movement began when he joined as a cub scout in 1967.

He quickly ascended the ranks, from being a scout with the 1st Notre Dame Sea Scouts at King's Wharf, San Fernando, to eventually serving as the district commissioner for 30 years until his retirement in 2021.

The impact of this involvement left an indelible mark on youngsters internationally. It touched Lutchmedial in a way that scouting would become a priority and passion and a way of life; forever putting a mark on the movement in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly the San Fernando district.

"Under leaders like the late Lt commander Noel Penco, Anthony Dyer and Dave Gopaul he would hone his scout skills and be further nurtured by the movement in way that would see him not settling for mediocrity, but to be the best he and his group could be. He built a brotherhood at his group that exists to today with gatherings in different parts of the world where former members now reside.

"On any Wednesday evening, small goal football was a part of the camaraderie that only the pandemic put an end to after more than 40 years," Carlstien said.

In this time, his foray with international camping began when he attended his first world jamboree in Calgary, Canada, which would fire his passion for travel and collection of badges and scout-related items.

He would go on to attend seven World Jamborees and was contingent leader of six, the last being in Japan in 2015.

As contingent leader, he has taken the largest number of Scouters from TT to any jamboree to date, when he took 165 leaders and scouts to the 100th Anniversary World Jamboree in the UK in 2007.

In 2006, he took the leadership role for the San Fernando District Scout Council and constructed the newest and largest scout facility in the country to date.

His work with the different councils has always been cordial and about growth and excellence. He was zonal commissioner for many years of Couva, Pointe-a-Pierre, Mayaro and Princes Town, while still being district commissioner of San Fernando.

Many of the leaders today at a national level were all under “Lutch” at some point and would have benefited from his inspirational leadership.

He has authored five books, three on scouting history and two on his roots. He was an avid collector with his very own scout museum. It features attractions such as World Jamboree badges, contingent badges, scarves, coins and other souvenirs.

In addition, he has a large collection of sporting memorabilia as he was a sports supporter and followed the teams to both football and cricket games internationally. He was supposed to leave for Sri Lanka on October 12 to watch cricket.

In the words of the scouting movement, Carlstien said: “We Praise and thank God for his work and know than his love remains forever for this great movement. A brother to all scouts he has been, loyal, trustworthy, helpful, kind and generous to a fault. A man of humility we say thanks Lutch.”

The Scout Association of TT expressed its sorrow through a heartfelt post on Facebook on October 11.

The post referred to Lutchmedial as a senior leader and a dedicated servant of the movement. It said he served as a member of the National Management Team and a former and group scout leader of the 1st Notre Dame Sea Scouts.

Social media is filled with praise for Lutchmedial who was seen not only as a scout, but a bother, teacher, mentor, father figure, leader, someone who changed the lives of many youth who looked up to him for making them who they are today.

“As the curator and owner of the Lynley Lutchmedial Scout Museum, he preserved our history; his contributions to scouting were recognised with the Golden Poui, our highest award,” the post said.

In honour of his memory, all scout flags are to be flown at half-mast until the day of the funeral.

The post added: “We ask that every member wear their uniform in accordance with the mourning regulations as we remember his invaluable service to scouting.”

In 2022, friends and comrades honoured Lutchmedial at an Appreciation Day at the San Fernando District Scout Headquarters at Embacadere.

Newsday highlighted that event, which celebrated his contributions to scouting and showcasing snippets from items from his museum.

In 2022, then San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello had offered commendations to the scouter extraordinaire on his 50 years of sterling service as a scout.

Regrello had taken to Facebook, saying: “Under his leadership, this district has for many years been easily the leading district in the country in performance and achievements. For his sterling contributions to the city of San Fernando, I would like to say thank you!”

Condolences have been coming in from the international community for the loss of the legacy leader, father, brother to all, Lutchmedial.