Young meets with bpTT

IN DISCUSSION: Terrance Ali, chemical engineer II, left; Sandra Fraser, permanent secretary, Energy Ministry; Stuart Young, Energy Minister; David Campbell, president, bpTT; and Giselle Thompson, VP of communications and external affairs, bpTT. Photo courtesy MEEI -

Energy Minister Stuart Young met with bpTT executives on October 21 for an update on bpTT’s areas of operations within TT.

In a ministry release, bpTT president David Campbell said the seismic acquisition for the Manakin-Cocuina field was completed and the data collected is now at the processing stage.

Campbell also provided an update on bpTT’s joint venture, deep water projects and the divestment of its mature assets to Perenco.

Additionally, Young was also updated on the Cypre development, where drilling continues and further opportunities are being evaluated.

"This is in keeping with the minister’s call to get every molecule of oil and gas from the ground and bpTT’s commitment to accelerate gas production." the release said. "With renewable energy also in bpTT’s local energy portfolio, it was reported that the 92.2 megawatts solar project ‘Project Lara’ continues apace and is expected to be online by 2025."

Young, in response, emphasised the importance of stakeholder relationships, saying they are crucial in energy production.

"A more resilient and responsible energy sector is fostered through consistently meeting and collaborating with energy sector stakeholders such as bpTT," Young said.