Shots heard at San Juan North Secondary School

- File photo

POLICE are on the scene after loud explosions were heard outside the San Juan North Secondary School shortly after 8 am on October 22.

North Eastern Division Snr Supt Mervyn Edwards said loud explosions were heard this morning and his men were currently on the scene.

A teacher at the school told Newsday the shooting was witnessed by a student, who was traumatised.

A voice note circulating on social media said there had been a shooting outside of "Book School."

San Juan North Secondary is located in Bourg Mulatresse.

"They now try to kill a man by Bourg School dey. Gun jam, shots bussing, schoolchildren running, everybody running. It now happen by Book School, San Juan Senior Comprehensive."

San Juan North Secondary School was formerly called San Juan Senior Comprehensive School.