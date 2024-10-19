Parents of Preysal secondary school students: Fix issues at school

Parents stage a peaceful demonstration outside Preysal Secondary school on October 18. PHOTO COURTESY KRIS BALKARANSINGH -

Concerned about their children's health and safety concerns, parents of students from Preysal Secondary School held a peaceful demonstration outside the compound at midday on October 18 to highlight their plight.

Holding placards, the parents complained about rodent and mosquito infestations, exposed electricals and collapsing ceilings.

President of the PTA Kris Balkaransingh spoke on behalf of the parents and called on the authorities to rectify the issues, which had worsened in the past few weeks.

"There have been numerous sightings of bat droppings. The ceilings are falling. We are calling on any organisation to come in and fix the problems, be it the Education Ministry or OSH," Balkarsansingh told Newsday by phone.

"If it means the school has to shut down for two or three weeks to have everything sorted out so that the students can have classes in a comfortable environment, we are for that."

He estimated that about 20 parents were at the demonstration, adding that over 700 students are affected.

He said a few weeks ago, the school administration tried rectifying some of the issues. Balkaransingh added that certain areas were cordoned off, powered-washed and cleaned with the help of workers from the Couva/Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed that the corporation has been working on this issue for at least two weeks, adding that a portion of the school where the problem was most prevalent had been cordoned off and baited.