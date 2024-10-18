Young meets with nitrogen company Nutrien

From left, Renee Munasifi, senior director, global and government affairs at Nutrien, Trevor Williams, executive VP, nitrogen and phosphate at Nutrien, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Edmond Thompson, VP and managing director at Nutrien Trinidad. - Photo courtesy MEEI

MINISTER of Energy and Energy Affairs Stuart Young has met with Nutrien executives to discuss the company’s capital expenditure on maintenance, turnaround and upgrades for 2024.

On October 17, Young met with executive vice president, nitrogen and phosphate, Nutrien, Trevor Williams; vice president and managing director of Nutrien Trinidad Edmond Thompson; and senior director, global and government affairs, Renee Munasifi at the Cabildo Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

A media release issued on the same day said Nutrien had invested approximately US$130 million into TT’s operations in 2024. This was a mark of its commitment to the local petrochemical sector.

It added the upgrade, turnaround and maintenance employed over 1,600 local workers.

Young spoke of the critical importance of natural gas to TT’s fertiliser production and agricultural sector, noting that producing fertiliser depends on natural gas as feedstock.

>

He said, “As a responsible government, TT is prepared to work with everyone to go after each molecule of gas, in the interest of energy security and food security.”

Nutrien is the third-largest nitrogen producer in the world. It has over seven millions tonnes of gross ammonia capacity and produces more than 11 million tonnes of total nitrogen products in the US, Canada and TT.

The company is based locally at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.