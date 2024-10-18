TTMA to go on trade mission to St Vincent

TTMA CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) will lead a trade mission to

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from October 21-25.

The mission will include representatives from 22 companies from various sectors and of various sizes, including micro-enterprises.

A press release from the TTMA said the mission aims to expand TT's exports into Eastern Caribbean territories. The TTMA will help participating companies get new contracts and deals through meetings and networking events.

Dr Mahindra Ramdeen, CEO of the TTMA, said the mission aims to enhance the contribution of TT's non-energy manufacturing sector with specific interest in helping SMEs through expanding exports. He said the mission will create new opportunities and drive economic growth and diversification.

TT exported US$31.2 million in goods and services in 2022 and imported US $1.76 million worth of products in the same year. The governments of TT and SVG signed an EC$20,000 trade arrangement to export produce between the islands weekly.

The TTMA hopes this mission will have major benefits for the participating companies and help boost TT's economic development.