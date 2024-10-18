T&TEC Tobago workers protest problems affecting performance

The T&TEC head office in Port of Spain. - File photo

TRINIDAD & Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) workers staged a protest in Tobago on the morning of October 18, highlighting several issues, which they say, are affecting their ability to perform.

The workers, some carrying placards, gathered outside the company’s head office in Scarborough around 6.30 am, clapping and singing We Shall Overcome and other solidarity songs.

Marcus Cordner, executive vice-president of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, told reporters the company’s management is aware of their concerns, but has not taken action. He claimed more than 2,000 employees are affected.

“We are here as the workers of T&TEC Distribution, Tobago, to highlight the plight of our current situation, where it is we have a shortage of vehicles, stalled negotiations, faulty testing equipment, low manpower and a number of other issues,” he said.

“These issues have been asked to be met by the management on several occasions and is always, ‘I don’t know,’ or, ‘I’ll see what I can do.’

“So this morning, we came out here to let the public know what is happening, because as a result of these issues I am speaking of, we can end up with a poor supply of electricity.”

Cordner said although the politicians often boast about T&TEC workers going the extra mile, “Nobody sees how far backwards we have to bend, and enough is enough.”

Asked if the workers were contemplating a shutdown, he said, “We can’t say that we will shut down Tobago. But if the mismanagement continues and the don’t-care and laissez-faire attitude from the management continues, then eventually probably that would happen. But it would not be on the back of the workers.”