Tobago Business Chamber urges PSC: Reveal criteria to assess top police

Martin George -

AS murders and other violent crimes continue unabated, the Tobago Business Chamber is calling on the Police Service Commission (PSC) to reveal publicly the criteria by which the performance of the Police Commissioner and her executive team are assessed.

“As crime continues to spiral out of control and the murder rate continues to skyrocket, we, in Trinidad and Tobago need to all take a mature, responsible, sober look at what we are doing in terms of our fight against crime and what we can do better to improve our effectiveness and efficiency in terms of stemming the bloodletting and the tide of crime that is enveloping and engulfing our country,” chamber chairman Martin George said in a WhatsApp video on October 15.

“We have to consider what are the performance results from the Police Service Commission, in terms of its assessment of the top executives of the TTPS. It is time the Police Service Commission breaks its silence on these issues and give the nation some accountability in this regard.”

He said the PSC is the body constitutionally charged with the responsibility of assessing and appraising the performance of the top executives of the TTPS.

“We need to hear from them. Let us see what measurable criteria they have used to come up with their assessments of their performance because the general public has already weighed in and given their views on their performance and the way they feel in terms of public trust and confidence in the TTPS. So, therefore, it is imperative that the Police Service Commission give us their views and their recommendations."

George recalled that during his nine-year tenure as a PSC member, the commission had to revoke the appointments of former police commissioner Dwayne Gibbs and ex-deputy commissioner Jack Ewatski “because when one looked at it, there were concerns over the efficiency and effectiveness of these two gentlemen in terms of their roles as commissioner and deputy commissioner of police.”

He went on, “So there is that power, if necessary, if it is that we find that when measured, persons are found wanting. We cannot continue to be doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results in TT.”

George said although the chamber supported the efforts of the government, police and Crime Stoppers to address the country’s worsening crime situation, “when one looks at it, we really have to call a spade a spade and have to be honest, mature and realistic about what is happening.

“We are basically digging our own graves here in T&T. We are burying bodies by the hundreds as a result of the wanton and reckless killing of our citizens. Mothers being hacked to death, persons being shot with high-powered assault rifles.”

He said there was urgent need to save TT.

“We are destroying our nation. There is no simpler way to put it. Our nation is being destroyed and ripped apart before our very eyes. People cannot live in peace and safety and sanctity. So there is a feeling of national insecurity among the population. That is not how we are supposed to live. There has to be a better way.”