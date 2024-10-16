Imbert: TTRA, Tobago issues being examined

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says his ministry is examining the role the new TT Revenue Authority (TTRA) could have in relation to revenue-collection in Tobago

He made this comment before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved a budgetary allocation of $2,580,755,600 for the THA on October 16.

On September 16, the Privy Council in London ruled that the Revenue Authority Act is constitutional, clearing the way for the TTRA to be operationalised.

The Public Services Association (PSA), through its member customs officer Terissa Dhoray, had challenged the constitutionality of the legislation and the operationalisation of the TTRA.

On May 28, Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Pemberton and Dean-Armorer dismissed the challenge, which High Court judge Westmin James initially rejected in November 2023.

The Appeal Court’s unanimous decision gave the Government the green light to proceed to implement the TTRA.

After the Appeal Court’s ruling, the Prime Minister said he instructed Imbert to proceed with plans to fully establish the authority.

However, Dhoray and the PSA took their legal challenge to the Privy Council.

The TTRA is to be formed through the merger of the Customs and Excise Division and the Inland Revenue Division.

Imbert told MPs the question of how the TTRA operates in relation to revenue-collection is engaging his ministry.

"We are looking at it now to see how to rationalise it, because the fifth schedule (of the THA Act) indicates that revenue-collection in Tobago should be done by the THA."

In this schedule, the first responsibility of the THA listed is "finance, that is to say the collection of revenue and the meeting of expenditure incurred in the carrying out of the functions of the assembly."

This schedule also lists the Customs and Excise Division as another area of responsibility for the THA.

Imbert said, "We are looking at it to see how to rationalise it's consistent with the revenue laws. We haven't reached a final conclusion yet.

"What will happen, of course, is that the revenue will be collected in Tobago and deposited into a special account of the THA.

"That will continue. It's just the question of who is in charge and who will have oversight over the persons resident in Tobago who are actually doing the collection."

He also said some of the other areas of expenditure the THA's allocation will cover include providing meals for schoolchildren, festivals and a food-box programme for people in need of such support.

After saying a food box's contents include locally grown vegetables and poultry, Imbert asked opposition MPs, "Do you know what a food box is?"