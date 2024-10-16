Cari-Bois launches youth environmental journalism project

Some participants from the 2023 cohort of Cari-Bois Environmental News Network training programme. -

The Cari-Bois Environmental News Network said it is developing a new generation of citizen journalists to raise awareness of climate change issues.

A regional environmental reporting platform, the network, supported by the Cropper Foundation, will work closely with ten secondary schools across Trinidad and Tobago to equip 20 students with journalism skills and climate knowledge over the next eight months, said a media release from the network.

With funding support from the Scotiabank Foundation, the project aims to challenge each student to write and publish three climate stories to raise awareness of the climate-change impacts, risks and responses in their communities and beyond.

These stories will be published and promoted under the Green Gazette across the social media platforms of Cari-Bois and the Cropper Foundation, the release said.

General manager of the Scotiabank Foundation Cindy Mohammed said supporting the project continues the foundation’s mission to connect young people with opportunities that help them reach their full potential.

“Not only is the project helping to create awareness of career options and educational opportunities in the fields of journalism and environmental sciences for our young people, but it is also encouraging them to build skills and awareness to help fight climate change in their communities. When they learn about these topics, they will be empowered to take collaborative action, helping to ensure continuity for future generations,” Mohammed said in the release.

Green Gazette will focus on developing and harnessing the storytelling skills of young people from primarily rural, semi-rural and coastal communities, given the vulnerability of these communities to the effects of climate change.

With a hybrid curriculum of online training and in-person activities, the project will be delivered to two cohorts, each comprising five schools.

The first is already under way, running from September-December, and the second will take place from January-April 2025.

Virtual sessions will cover the fundamental principles of journalism, an introduction to climate change and tips to hone their writing skills, the release said.

Presenters include UWI lecturer and communication expert Dr Lorraine Waldropt-Ferguson; journalist and news anchor Ryan Bachoo; award-winning weather anchor and climate journalism consultant Kalain Hosein and EMA environmental education officer Reyad Mohammed.

The Scotiabank Foundation will also host a workshop on October 19 at which participants will learn more about the importance of financial literacy and developing their emotional intelligence.

The Cropper Foundation’s CEO Omar Mohammed said in the release, “Our mandate has always been to shape young leaders. We are being intentional about investing in the next generation of leaders who understand the urgency of climate justice and what it means for Small Island Developing States like ours.

“And that’s why it’s crucial to have a partner in Scotiabank Foundation step in to support the expansion of this work.”

The release said Green Gazette builds on the 2023 pilot project, I Want to Be an Environmental Reporter, which took place in four communities across TT.

Schools in the project:

Blanchisseuse Secondary

Brazil Secondary

Cedros Secondary

Coryal Secondary

Guayaguayare Secondary

Moruga Secondary

Mucurapo West Secondary

Roxborough Secondary

Speyside Secondary

Williamsville Secondary