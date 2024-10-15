Petit Valley man found dead with gunshot wounds

Investigators at a crime scene. - File photo by Roger Jacob

A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Ravine Road, Petit Valley on October 13.

Police reports said people heard gunshots around 8 pm near Uncle P’s Minimart.

When police went there, they found Gabriel Jules of Ravine Road with apparent gunshot wounds to his head, stomach and leg.

Jules was wearing black three-quarter pants and a grey jersey and was barefoot. Police said he was known to them.

The report said the district medical officer pronounced Jules dead and the body was sent to the Forensic Sciences Centre.

Four 9mm spent shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

They interviewed several people at the minimart but did not get any more information.