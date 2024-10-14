Zoological Society: Consultant misrepresented our position on zoo upgrades

Udecott's design for the expansion project at the Emperor Valley Zoo. -

THE Zoological Society said remarks by a consultant on the ongoing upgrades to Emperor Valley Zoo did not accurately represent the society's position on the matter.

A society statement on October 13 referred to an article in Sunday Newsday of the same date.

"The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ZSTT) notes with dismay the headline and sentiments expressed in the article 'Zoo slams agriculture ministry over $56m upgrade' concerning the Discovery Centre currently under construction.

"Unfortunately, the independent consultant who advises the Emperor Valley Zoo on animal welfare issues and our animal acquisition programme misrepresented the ZSTT’s position on this phase of the zoo upgrade project and our involvement in the project."

The society said it welcomed the discovery centre as a facility to promote education and earn revenue to support zoo operations.

"Our representative also participates in the project team discussions to ensure that the end use is compatible with the objectives of the ZSTT.

"The council met in an emergency session to address this unfortunate circumstance." The society acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. The society later issued a second statement.

"Further to our press release earlier, the Zoological Society wishes to advise and encourage the media and public to communicate with the zoo concerning the upgrade project through the Communications Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries."