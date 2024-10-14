Penal man shot after stopping to urinate at roadside

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A CALL of nature almost turned deadly for a Penal man when he was shot after stopping to urinate at the side of the road.

Police said the 41-year-old man was driving his black Isuzu pickup along Manahambre Road, Princes Town on October 13 when around 1.45 am he stopped to urinate near a bar.

He told officers a black vehicle pulled up alongside his and two masked men got out and approached him. He said he then heard two gunshots and began feeling a burning sensation in his hands.

He drove to the Princes Town Police Station. After taking a report, police took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility. He was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors told police the man was shot in the left arm and both hands.

Police are continuing investigations.