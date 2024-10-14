Natuc: Remove soldiers from port

The Port of Port of Spain - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

SOLDIERS have no business working at the port, argued the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) in a statement on October 13.

The labour group expressed its support for dock workers at the Port of Port of Spain whom they said should get a 12 per cent pay rise.

Natuc expressed its unwavering solidarity with the port workers and condemned the deployment of soldiers to replace civilian labour during the ongoing impasse with the Port Authority and dock workers.

The executive of Natuc, in an emergency meeting, unanimously denounced the use of military personnel.

"This action not only undermines the principles of fair labour relations and collective bargaining but also sets a perilous precedent that threatens the rights of all workers."

Natuc said the use of soldiers served to "escalate tensions and foster mistrust," claiming that it was a clear violation of workers rights to engage in collective bargaining and breached international labour standards.

Natuc urged all democratic organisations to condemn this as an "undemocratic intrusion" into the labour rights of dock workers and by extension all citizens of TT.

The body urged the Port Authority to end the use of soldiers, meet the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) to end the impasse, and respect workers rights to negotiate freely without threat of military intervention.

It urged a 12 per cent pay hike for workers for the collective bargaining period of 2014-2017, saying the SWWTU and Port Authority had already agreed to that sum. Further, Natuc urged best practices be adopted at the port to enhance its competitiveness.

Urging co-operation and dialogue to resolve disputes, Natuc vowed to continue to monitor the situation and to stand resolutely with the dock workers.