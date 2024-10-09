Becoming bullies

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

WORDS matter.

That’s why we welcome the fact that both sides of the House of Representatives on October 7 condemned the problem of bullying in schools.

However, it is precisely because words matter that we today urge the country to be cautious and to desist from letting emotions prevail on this issue. We ought not to contribute to the problem by becoming bullies ourselves.

A very specific and tragic case, that of 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan, who died by suicide on October 3, has triggered the current discussion.

But suicides are incredibly fraught and complex matters to address. Long-standing guidance warns against oversimplification though the focus is on sole factors.

While we find the circumstances surrounding this child’s death disturbing, also disturbing is the abuse now being hurled on social media at a minor and his family who have been targeted because of a belief that they are responsible.

The police are investigating and authorities are weighing the matter.

We call on all to show forbearance.

We agree with both Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, who have called for this issue not to be politicised.

“A range of underlying issues can contribute to a child’s distress and it is vital we approach the matter with utmost sensitivity,” Ms Morris-Julian correctly said in Parliament. “We do not need to make death a political tool.”

Why it is important not to do so is because the culture of bullying in our society is a profound problem that needs to be sincerely addressed. The political platform is not the place to do it.

A 2019 survey of 2,284 students from 42 schools across the country revealed more than 20 per cent of students reported being teased or called names in school. The figure is likely higher because children might not wish to admit to being targeted. Cyberbullying is also a notable problem.

But the testimony in Parliament on Monday of Princes Town MP Barry Padarath brings home the pervasiveness of the problem.

“I cannot stand here today, Madam Speaker, and tell you that I do not know what that feels like,” Mr Padarath said, referring to bullying. “When I entered these hallowed walls, I expected that this would be a safe space. Instead…I’ve seen it happen with my colleague from Chaguanas East. I’ve seen it happen with my colleague from Barataria/San Juan.”

Disturbing words.

It all points to a lesson our society needs to learn: beyond the cut and thrust of adversarial politics and its inflamed rhetoric, beyond the adage that “boys will be boys,” beyond the haste to judgement by armchair warriors, there is real need to address this problem meaningfully by acknowledging what bullies know best: words are weapons. And we must temper our words when there is good reason to do so.