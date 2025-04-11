Stump out cricket harassment

CWI president Kishore Shallow - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

IF YOU ask cricket officials, there is a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment in the regional women’s game. In March, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow assured no form of abuse was tolerated in the sport. CWI CEO Chris Dehring said a “tremendous amount of work” had been done by the organisation over the years on this front.

Yet, even up to then, CWI was still finalising a whistleblower policy, a matter that is fundamental if any system of checks and controls is to be effective. It was only in 2023 that the organisation introduced single-room accommodations for the West Indies women’s team on international assignments, something that had long been in place for the men’s team.

Unicef’s Children Protection Policy is enforced, but there have been worrying historic reports of instances in which well-intentioned attaches have, though adult, brought traumatised victims of harassment into their rooms as a protective measure. That violates the rule against minors sharing rooms with adults.

So it is little wonder parents of youth cricketers, as reported this week by this newspaper, remain fearful of the complaints that have so far emerged, some of which are only now coming to light years after the fact. One case involves claims that the harassment endured had been prolonged. Fear still prevails, even as some parents are satisfied CWI has put things in place to address the issue.

Sexual harassment in sport – any sport – is a serious challenge the world over, from the US gymnastics team to administrative bodies locally. CWI must be lauded for directly addressing the issue, setting the correct tone and, furthermore, committing to a constant review of its policies and procedures.

However, attention should be devoted to not only preventative measures but also providing redress to survivors and accountability for perpetrators.

In terms of overall gender dynamics, it is essential that women are part of decision-making bodies and structures and not just featured on the playing field.

There must be access to medical and psychological counselling for each case and viable channels for reporting the experiences.

Parallel reporting procedures, formal and informal, must be among the channels at the disposal of players. A one-size-fits-all whistleblower policy may not be enough.

Disciplinary procedures should also be proportional to misconduct. Where necessary, there should be no hesitation to report matters to the relevant law enforcement authorities if, upon investigation, local laws may be applicable. This demands a serious process, involving independent and internal advisers.

Ultimately, harassment should not be seen as merely the natural by-product of a sporting culture in which a toxic “win-at-all-costs” attitude prevails. The deep psychological impact of abuse is such that administrators must find even more compelling ways to protect all.