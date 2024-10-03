PNM chooses candidates for six more UNC seats

Richie Sookhai, the PNM's candidate Chaguanas East, greets Mahindra Rampersad, field officer, at the PNM's screening exercise, Balisier House, Port of Spain on August 26. The PNM on October 3 announced the selection of six more candidates for the general election constitutionally due in 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The People’s National Movement (PNM) has now chosen candidates for 14 of the 41 constituencies as it moves closer to completing its full slate for the 2025 general election.

The party screened nominees for six constituencies on October 2 as it continues to ready itself for the election.

These six candidates are in addition to the eight constituencies for which prospective PNM candidates have already been selected.

The successful candidates are Anil Ramjit (Tabaquite); Roshan Ramcharan (Couva South); Brent Maraj (Couva North); Winston Mahabir (Chaguanas West); Adam Hosein (Caroni Central); Beatrice Bridglal (Mayaro).

The party said screening exercises for other constituencies, as well as calls for nominations for others will take place “in short order.”

Other candidates already chosen include Senator Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim (San Juan/Barataria); Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal (St Augustine) and Senator Richie Sookhai (Chaguanas East).

In August the PNM suggested it was seeking candidates to fill the UNC-held constituencies first.

In addition to the successful candidates the PNM last month also issued a call for nominations for Naparima, Oropouche East, Oropouche West, Princes Town, and Siparia.