Marubeni donates US$10,000 to Immortelle Children’s Centre

Senior manager Marubeni Power International Inc Keisuke Harada, left, and COO/ managing director Marubeni Power International Inc Mo Majeed, right, present the principal of Immortelle Children’s Centre for Special Education Charlene Gittens with a donation of US$10,000 on September 17. -

Marubeni Power International Inc has donated US$10,000 to The Immortelle Children’s Centre for Special Education in St Ann's, Port of Spain.

The donation injects much-needed funds into the range of multidisciplinary programmes at the centre, which currently supports 36 students with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities, a media release said.

Mo Majeed, chief operating officer/managing director Caribbean, Marubeni Power International Inc visited the Immortelle Centre on September 17 and interacted with the students.

“Marubeni Power International has been a partner of PowerGen in Trinidad and Tobago for over 17 years and we are privileged to have the opportunity to support valuable social initiatives here,” he said in the release.

“Our corporate social responsibility portfolio is a very important part of the work we do across the Caribbean, and in all of our territories. We truly admire the incredible work being done at the Immortelle Centre in providing personalised care and support for its students, and it was a joy to interact with them today.”

The centre provides therapeutic services and educational support for its students who range from five years to adults who are enrolled in the vocational programme.

Principal Charlene Gittens expressed her deep appreciation for the donation.

“Marubeni’s contribution has enabled us to provide more tailored and impactful interventions for our students. The donation will help us maintain and expand the facilities and tools in several of our development programmes, helping our students reach their fullest potential,” Gittens said in the release.

Headquartered in Japan, the Marubeni Corporation has offices in 67 countries and employs 45,000 people around the world.

The corporation has a diverse portfolio, including but not limited to the power and energy business.