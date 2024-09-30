New POSSCL board appointed

POSCCL board members appointed: (Sitting) Montgomery Guy, chairman, left; Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Housing and Urban Development; and Adrian Leonce, Minister in the Ministry. (Standing, row 1) Directors: Marilyn Lewis-Tobias, left, Belinda Charles, Rayann Williams-Gulston, Marilyn Michael, Sharon Felix, and Tersha Singh. (Standing, row 2) Directors: Gary Ferdinand, left, Genève Simmer Mohammed, Lester Henry, Randy Sinanan and Aisha Kujifi.Photo courtesy Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. -

MINISTER of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis presented letters of appointment and reappointment to the chairman and directors of the Port of Spain Shopping Complex (POSSCL) during a brief ceremony at the ministry's head office in South Quay, Port of Spain, on September 30.

POSSCL, a wholly owned state enterprise was incorporated on February 26, 2020, to facilitate the operation and management of Eastside Plaza, New City Mall and No 43 Independence Square, Port of Spain.

In a release, the ministry said the reappointed members were selected in accordance with Cabinet Minute No 1643 and will serve for two years from September 20.

The newly appointed members would serve with immediate effect from September 13.

In delivering remarks, Robinson-Regis thanked former board members for their service and dedication and congratulated the incoming members.

"While overseeing the operations of the company, remember that your primary role is to ensure optimal organisational performance. I do not expect you to delve into the day-to-day activities of the company, but instead, to focus on reviewing systems and implementing policies that will enhance operations, improve the working environment for both staff and tenants, and minimise risks to the company and ministry."

Robinson-Regis added that the board's decision must be in alignment with government policies and best practices, and should be guided by robust performance management systems.

"Keep in mind that the majority of your clientele are from lower income backgrounds. It is imperative that you design programmes that will help these individuals and their businesses not only to survive but thrive, benefiting the entire country," she said.

Reappointed members are:

Montgomery Guy, chairman

Belinda Charles, director

Sharon Felix, director

Tersha Singh, director

Lester Henry, director

Rayann Williams-Gulston, director

Newly appointed members are:

Marilyn Lewis-Tobias, director

Randy Sinanan, director

Tricia Stephens-Joseph, director

Aisha Kujifi, director

Marilyn Michael, director

Gary Ferdinand, director

Genève Simmer Mohammed, director