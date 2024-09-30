Imbert: Government to build five-star hotel in Buccoo

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert reads the 2024/2025 national budget in the Red House, Port of Spain on September 30. - Photo by Roger Jacob

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the government intends to construct a five-star hotel on the Buccoo estate, Tobago, in 2025, as one of its strategies to boost economic development on the island.

He made the announcement on September 30 while presenting the $59 billion budget for fiscal 2024/2025 in the House of Representatives.

Imbert said the construction of the hotel is among several special projects the government is hoping to embark on next year. He said tourism is one of the focuses of the government as it eyes growth via non-energy sectors.

“These projects include projects to generate some much needed revenue, create new jobs, divest state assets that are better managed by the private sector, encourage direct foreign investment and local investment , especially in the tourism sector,” he said.

On the proposed hotel development, Imbert said, “There will be a request for proposals to develop a new five-star, internationally branded resort hotel on the government-owned Buccoo estate in Tobago. This project is expected to be in the scale of the previously proposed Sandals Hotel and if successful, will bring tremendous economic benefit to the people of Tobago.”

In January 2019, Sandals Resort International decided against constructing a resort in Tobago, owing to negative publicity in some quarters. Several stakeholders on the island criticised the project, including its proposed location and the memorandum of understanding signed with government.

In his budget presentation, Imbert also announced the divestment of the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

“We intend to offer the Magdalena Hotel for sale or lease.”

He said more than $56 million was being spent to upgrade the Magdalena to help it maintain its four-star rating and boost its competitiveness.

Imbert also announced the proposed construction of a marina in Lowlands.

“A request for proposals will be made to develop a yachting marina in Lowlands, Tobago, just south-west of the Petit Trou Lagoon, on lands currently being acquired by the government from the Plantations Estate.”

He said the marina will be constructed through a public/private partnership and will involve docking facilities for at least 50 pleasure crafts, both power and sail, up to 18 metres in length and storage facilities on land for a further 50 pleasure crafts as well as refuelling, washing and repair facilities among other amenities.

Imbert said the construction of the terminal building of the new ANR Robinson International Airport has, to date, cost the government TT$885 million.

Imbert said the terminal building will significantly enhance the passenger experience and increase operational efficiency.

Some of the key features, he said, include a capacity to accommodate three million passengers per year, “three times the capacity of the existing airport,” increase in floor space for concessions, including retail or duty-free and food and beverage, as well as modern, cutting-edge security and equipment and enhanced aircraft parking space for up to three A330 jets, two 747 jets and four ATRs.

Imbert said the airport is 80 per cent complete and is expected to be completed in 2025.

He added the new airport would significantly improve Tobago’s tourism sector and help its economic development.